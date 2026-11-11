Russell Brand ‘going away party’ days before rape trial comes to light: ‘staggering arrogance’

Disgraced Russell Brand threw a beach barbecue party before returning to the UK to face trial, where he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

The now-convicted rapist reportedly shared with partygoers that he might be sent away for a long time as he threw the "going away party."

Former comedian and TV presenter threw the beach party on Grayton Beach in Florida, close to where he moved his family from the UK in 2024, weeks before being charged with rape by British police.

Brand held the event on September 27, only days before his trial began on October 14. While it was not officially declared as a leaving party, some attendees believed it felt like one, according to reports published by TMZ.

The party, which was attended by his wife Laura Gallacher and the couple's three children along with about 100 other people, was in support of Path of Grace Recovery, a nonprofit organisation local to the area that helps women who struggle with drugs and alcohol.

In images from the event, he can be seen posing with attendees wearing a vest with the word “reborn” written across it and a rosary around his neck.

Despite the charges he was facing, women appeared very happy to be photographed with him, and he seemed to be hugging and embracing several fans.

Sources said there was a lot of praying at the event and he was telling people he was trusting God. They said to all intents and purposes he was acting like his normal self and didn't appear anxious about his upcoming trial.

However, his demeanour slipped for a moment as TMZ reported he told one guest, "I might be going away for a long time."

On Monday, November 9, he was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old was sentenced by Mr Justice Bennathan at Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty last Thursday of raping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009.

As he shared his sentencing decision, the judge said, "You were clever - and in many people's eyes, funny and charismatic," before describing Russell Brand as a "sexual predator" who told a "series of lies" and exhibited "staggering arrogance."