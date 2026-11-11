Camila Cabello set to take the stage at major award ceremony

Camila Cabello will grace the 27th annual 2026 Latin Grammys with her presence.

The Señorita singer was named as a presenter in a new batch of stars unveiled by the Latin Recording Academy for its Awards, which are due to take place on November 12.

Puerto Rican actor, producer, and singer Roselyn Sánchez will be hosting the Annual Latin Grammy Awards for the 10th time.

Cabello, Howie D from The Backstreet Boys, Greeicy, Pablo Alborán, Ryan Castro and Mexican soccer star Memo Ochoa are all now confirmed as presenters.

The televised ceremony will also pay homage to the late salsa pioneer Willie Colón, with a tribute performance from his original 13-member band.

Along with a tribute to Colón, the ceremony will also celebrate the legacy of the legendary Mexican singer-songwriter and composer José Alfredo Jiménez, in honour of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, also known as Edge, leads this year's nominees with 10 nods, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, predominantly for his work on projects with Karol G and Carín León.

The Latin Recording Academy's 2026 Person of the Year is Daddy Yankee, who is also confirmed as a performer.

Among the other 40 performers on the night will be Anitta, Feid, Karol G, Rosalía and The Warning.