Kris Jenner melts hearts with sweet birthday note to 'dream girl'

Kris Jenner is celebrating her "sweetest" granddaughter Dream Kardashian's 10th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the reality star penned a lovely note for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, wishing her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful Dream Girl!!! Kris began the lengthy note. "I can’t believe you are 10 years old today!"

She further penned, "You are the sweetest, smartest little girl with the biggest heart and the most incredible personality!!! You are so loving, kind, funny, creative, and full of life, and watching you grow into the amazing young girl you are becoming has been one of my greatest blessings."

"I am so proud of you, and I hope you always know how deeply you are loved and how much joy you bring to all of us. Lovey loves you forever and ever!!!! added the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch.

For those unaware, Rob welcomed daughter Dream on November 10, 2026, with wife Blac.

The TV star also expressed his love for his daughter on social media.

"Happy golden Birthday to my Dream girl," Rob wrote on IG. "I can’t believe 10 years has gone by already goodness Lord please slow down time."

"Being your dad is the greatest gift of my life! You make me proud every single day! I love you more than you’ll ever know!! he added.



