Patrick, Brittany Mahomes expecting baby no. 4: 'Another blessing from God'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes already share three kids together
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are all set to welcome a new member to their family.
In a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, the NFL star, 31, and Kansas City Current co-owner, also 31, announced that they are expecting their fourth baby.
“Another blessing from God & then there were 6," the proud parents of three penned in the caption.
In one of the shared photos, the entire family can be seen affectionately caressing Britney’s growing baby bump.
For those unaware, Patrick and Brittany already share three kids together—daughters Sterling Skye, and Golden Raye, and a son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes.
Over the years, Patrick has spoken openly about fatherhood. Speaking on NBC’s Football in America in 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback stated that he wants to "stay out of the way" of his kids’ potential athletic interests.
“I’m going to teach my son, my daughter all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn,” he said. “But at the same time ... I want to let it be about them ... That’s what my dad did growing up, that’s what my parents did."
"They didn’t pressure me to do anything. I think that’s why I’m in the position I am today," added Patrick.
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