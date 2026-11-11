Meghan Markle leaks something saddening with a ‘tell’

The arrest of Meghan Markle’s father has not ended well for the Duchess who seemed especially hit during her first public appearance since the news hit mainstream media.

It got so bad that body language experts like Ms Judi James even went as far as to break down each gesture, in an in-depth assessment of the Duchess’ possible emotional health.

According to Express UK, the body language expert Judi James said that the signals mainly point to possible ‘fragility and vulnerability’.

According to her, there are “two key 'tells' to this messaging here: firstly as she walks into the area when, instead of greeting the press and her hosts with the usual arrival smile of delight, energy and confidence while quietly taking the lead, there is a trait of smile suppression from the way her lips part slightly but with a tightening of her top lip and then that non-verbal cue of a sense of wariness as she raises her hand to touch her hair in a partial barrier ritual.”

The second tell comes from “the same left hand, which she then stuffs into her pocket.” According to Ms James, “when Meghan frequently places one hand into a pocket it is usually a gesture that is performed to show off her outfit at its fullest or to signal relaxed confidence” but this time the difference is massive because during one instance her whole hand is “stuffed into that pocket, where normally the thumb would remain outside. This lets us know it is a gesture linked more to a desire to protect or hide than a desire to fashion-flaunt.”

Even the expression in her eyes was analyzed, and Ms James believes it “suggests some sadness” here. Because usually her eyes ‘sparkle’ when in public, but this time around, that ‘amused’ and ‘excited’ look “vanished”.

Before signing off she also said, “her sombre outfit also suggests no desire to showboat confidently. The black coat is pulled in hard at the waist with a tight double knot and her collar is turned up and folded over in what would appear to form another barrier ritual.”