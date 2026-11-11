Congresswoman calls for Thomas Markle to receive the death penalty

‘Give Meghan Markle’s dad the death penalty’, Congress woman comes forward

By H. Anjum
Published November 11, 2026
Congresswoman calls for Thomas Markle to receive the death penalty
Congresswoman calls for Thomas Markle to receive the death penalty

A congresswoman just turned to her X account with a rather scathing take on Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle sr.

At the moment he is being held in custody due to the evidence connecting his storage lockers to child pornography. One outlet previously even went as far as to say that some images found in his Californian storage locker were of a naked child and him.

Now, despite the US legal system stating you’re innocent until proven guilty, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has not held back.

She wrote, “I am calling for Thomas Markle to recieve the Death Penalty. Agents seized items from his LA storage units including film negatives showing him (ID'd by a longtime witness) with a nude prepubescent girl, one involving apparent genital contact, plus other images of him with children in various stages of undress. He is a sick human.”

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H. Anjum
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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