Congresswoman calls for Thomas Markle to receive the death penalty

A congresswoman just turned to her X account with a rather scathing take on Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle sr.

At the moment he is being held in custody due to the evidence connecting his storage lockers to child pornography. One outlet previously even went as far as to say that some images found in his Californian storage locker were of a naked child and him.

Now, despite the US legal system stating you’re innocent until proven guilty, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has not held back.

She wrote, “I am calling for Thomas Markle to recieve the Death Penalty. Agents seized items from his LA storage units including film negatives showing him (ID'd by a longtime witness) with a nude prepubescent girl, one involving apparent genital contact, plus other images of him with children in various stages of undress. He is a sick human.”

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