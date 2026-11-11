Stacy Keach dies at 85: 'Bourne Legacy' star's cause of death revealed

Stacy Keach, best known for his role in action-triller film Bourne Legacy, has passed away after battling a heart condition. He was 85.

As per the latest reports, the renowned actor breathed his last on Tuesday, November 10, in his family home in Magdalenka, Poland.

“Stacy peacefully departed this world,” the American star's wife, Malgosia Keach, said in a statement shared with People magazine.

“He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength. He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life," she continued.

Małgosia added, “Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family. His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives."

"But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever," the statement concluded.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, in 1941, Stacy began his acting career as a stage actor. He later appeared on several shows, including Nebraska, Two and a Half Men, and Fat City.

He rose to fame after starring as Admiral Mark Turso in action-thriller Bourne Legacy and Mike Hammer in crime drama, The New Mike Hammer.