11-month-old baby boy in South Carolina buried alive for 24 hours: Update
Update arrives in the case of an 11-month-old boy who was buried undergroun for more than 24 hours
An 11-month-old boy was found alive in South Carolina on Tuesday after he was believed to have been buried for about 24 hours, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
The infant, Koah Sharpe, was found wrapped in a towel in a dog crate, shallowly buried in woods, according to the department.
"Certainly God is good. Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying — the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said during a news conference.
Koon said the infant's father, Michael Comer, was arrested on Monday night on burglary and resisting arrest. The department is working with the solicitor’s office to determine additional charges, he said.
Koah went missing on Monday after being left in his father's care at his mother's home while she ran an errand, Koon said. The boy was reported missing and authorities began a widespread search, according to the sheriff.
Koah was found after a search party discovered "freshly disturbed" dirt in the woods about 50 yards from Comer's father's house, Koon said.
The infant is currently at the hospital and will "hopefully" recover, the sheriff said.
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