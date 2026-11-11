11-month-old baby boy in South Carolina buried alive for 24 hours: Update

An 11-month-old boy was found alive in South Carolina on Tuesday after he ​was believed to have been buried for ‌about 24 hours, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The infant, Koah Sharpe, was found wrapped in a towel in ​a dog crate, shallowly buried in woods, ​according to the department.

"Certainly God is good. Just ⁠a few moments ago, we found little ​Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, ​crying — the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said during a ​news conference.

Koon said the infant's father, Michael ​Comer, was arrested on Monday night on burglary and resisting arrest. ‌The ⁠department is working with the solicitor’s office to determine additional charges, he said.

Koah went missing on Monday after being left in his father's care ​at his mother's ​home while ⁠she ran an errand, Koon said. The boy was reported missing and ​authorities began a widespread search, according to ​the ⁠sheriff.

Koah was found after a search party discovered "freshly disturbed" dirt in the woods about 50 yards from ⁠Comer's ​father's house, Koon said.

The infant ​is currently at the hospital and will "hopefully" recover, the sheriff said.