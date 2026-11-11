See: Thomas Markle sr’s mugshot finally releases as he’s held over possessing child porn
Days into his arrest, the official mugshot of Meghan Markle’s father finally makes its way to the public
The official mugshot of Thomas Markle sr releases after he’s allegedly cut off his ankle monitor, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli’s Twitter.
For those unversed with the events that led to this, the father of the Duchess of Sussex was arrested on Friday, November 6, in Tampa, Florida after officials found more sexual abuse images in the retired 82-year-old’s storage units in California.
Claims state he was also in some of these illicit images according to the Justice Department.
The post reads, "Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial. He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device. He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night. Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions. We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."
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