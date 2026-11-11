Katy Perry knows divorce with Russell Brand ‘was for best’ amid scandal

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has reportedly been arrested after cutting off his ankle monitor.



The former Hollywood lighting director, who is under fire for an alleged child sexual assault, has been revoked pretrial release.

“His court appearance was scheduled for [Tuesday, Nov. 10] at 2:30 p.m. EST,” a Department of Justice spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “He removed his ankle monitor at 1:45 a.m. EST today.”

“I found that the defendant violated the conditions of his pretrial release and that, based on the lack of suitable housing, no condition or combination of conditions would reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community and the defendant’s appearance in court, he noted.

“Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions,” Essayli said in his post. “We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”



The latest development comes as Prince Harry has been making headlines in London for his work promoting sustainable tourism.

Prince Harry has received praise for his commitment to sustainable travel after meeting the head of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards in London.

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara shared a photograph with the Duke of Sussex, describing him as a “true champion of sustainable tourism” and welcoming his message about making travel more responsible.

Guevara highlighted Harry’s comments on supporting local communities and finding ways to improve the future of tourism.