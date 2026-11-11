Nicole Kidman makeup artist spills how he enhances her ‘natural beauty’

Nicole Kidman’s beauty secrets have been revealed by her makeup artist.



The ‘Practical Magic’ star, who recently radiated her beauty on the LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026 red carpet this weekend, is given a makeover keeping inind her ‘natural beauty.’

Nicole’s makeup artist, Gucci Westman, tells Page Six: “[I used it] only above cheek bone to have the perfect amount of radiance, and luminance from within.”

“Nicole’s dress for the LACMA Gala was inspired by Degas and the beautiful colorway inspired my makeup choices,” Westman said of the 52-year-old star.

“I want to use the products to enhance Nicole’s natural beauty,” she explained.

This comes as Nicole Kidman is enjoying a new chapter in her life after her divorce from Keith Urban.

The actress is reportedly seeing businessman Michael Reinstein and the two are said to be keeping things “fun and casual.”

Nicole and Michael were introduced by friends as they have been spending time together and were recently seen enjoying a trip to Portofino, Italy.

A source said Nicole has been “having fun” with Michael after going on a few dates with other people.

Nicole and Keith were married for almost 20 years before they split. Their divorce was completed earlier this year.

But despite the end of their marriage, the former couple are now reportedly in a much better place.

“There’s still a lot of respect between them despite everything they went through,” a source said.