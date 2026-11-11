Prince Harry focused on ‘protecting wife’ at the European Parliament

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showcased different moods as they walked hand in hand at the European Parliament.



The Duke of Sussex, who prepared to deliver a keynote speech in the session on Tuesday, ensured his wife was protected amid father-in-law, Thomas Markle’s sexual abuse scandal.

Body language expert, Judi James, writes for Express: “Harry is leading and protecting his wife here, walking with chest puffed and his left arm in front of hers so that her right arm is virtually hidden behind him. Her fingers curl up in the clasp while his appear to bend at the upper joint so that his fingertips are pressed into her hand. As Meghan looks fragile, his signals suggest wariness. He looks down as they arrive and at one point he lifts his right hand to stroke his beard in what is often a self-soothing gesture.

Speaking about Meghan’s vulnerability, Judi added: “This is noticeable from the way her lips part slightly, but with the tightening of her top lip, and then that non-verbal cue of a sense of wariness as she raises her hand to touch her hair in a partial barrier ritual.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.