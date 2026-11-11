Meghan Markle involved in ‘fashion flaunt’ at the European Parliament

Meghan Markle showcased she is in a vulnerable stated at the European Parliament earlier today.



The Duchess of Sussex was spotted suppressing her smile as she walked alongside Prince Harry in Brussels.

This comes as Meghan’s father has been arrested over an alleged child sexual abuse charge.

Body language expert, Judi James, tells Daily Express today: “Meghan’s body language signals here appear set to project a message of some fragility and vulnerability. There are two key ‘tells’ to this messaging here: firstly as she walks into the area when, instead of greeting the press and her hosts with the usual arrival smile of delight, energy and confidence while quietly taking the lead, there is a trait of smile suppression from the way her lips part slightly but with a tightening of her top lip and then that non-verbal cue of a sense of wariness as she raises her hand to touch her hair in a partial barrier ritual.

“The second tell comes from the same left hand, which she then stuffs into her pocket. When Meghan frequently places one hand into a pocket, it is usually a gesture meant to show off her outfit at its fullest or to signal relaxed confidence, but here there is an intrinsic difference.

“Her whole hand is stuffed into that pocket, where normally the thumb would remain outside. This lets us know it is a gesture linked more to a desire to protect or hide than a desire to fashion-flaunt,” she notes.