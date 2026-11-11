Meghan Markle chooses to stay ‘understated’ in Brussels with Harry

Meghan Markle gave a bold statement as she walked the European Parliament this week.



The Duchess of Sussex, who usually opt for flamboyant approach to dressing, kept it subtle and dominating as she walked in Brussels alongside Prince Harry.

Speaking about Meghan‘s choice of ensemble, expert Alicia Liberty writes for Express: “Let’s start with the most obvious difference, because Meghan’s Brussels wardrobe was a far cry from the glittering jewellery and carefully styled ensembles we’ve become accustomed to seeing.”

“Instead of statement colours, eye-catching designs or those gorgeous heritage-inspired pieces she has recently embraced, the Duchess chose a long black coat, dark tailoring and an understated low bun, with a single red poppy providing the only noticeable flash of colour,” she added.

“There was no flamboyant styling trick or dramatic accessory competing for attention, and even her accessories, while beautifully chosen, remained relatively understated against the simplicity of her ensemble. For someone whose every fashion choice is scrutinised, I found it fascinating that Meghan appeared to embrace a look designed to blend in rather than stand out,” the expert said.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.