King Charles ‘kick in teeth’ as public loves Prince William

King Charles is upset as recent poll shows declining popularity.



His Majesty, who has ranked lower than his heir in the latest You Gov poll, is worried towards public support as he battles cancer.

An insider tells Closer Online: “These poll numbers are a real kick in the teeth for Charles and Camilla. They're working themselves into the ground, only to be reminded at every turn that William and Kate are the ones everyone seems to love.”

“That's a bitter pill to swallow, especially for Camilla, who's always been sensitive about being compared to Kate. She's absolutely exhausted right now, and things haven't exactly been wonderful between her and Charles either.”

The source added: “They're both under so much pressure, and instead of leaning on each other, they seem to be pulling further apart,” said the source.

This comes as The Buckingham Palace had made it clear that the events concerning Thomas Markle Sr are a matter of the Sussex household to navigate, hence, they would not be giving out any statements.

Regardless, sources have said that King Charles and Prince William are being kept up to date with all the developments that have been taking place.

Meanwhile, it has been a distressing and quite an emotional ordeal for Meghan to cope with the harrowing allegations about child sex abuse about her father.

Her main concern remains the victims harmed in the events and has even offered to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The royals are also understood to feel terrible about the matter. Sources claimed that the King feels terrible about it and doesn’t blame Harry and Meghan for it.

Although, according to palace insiders cited by New Idea, the monarch, a doting grandfather of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has considered serious steps to protect his grandchildren amid the disturbing news.