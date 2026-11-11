Patrick Mahomes shares surprising truth about son Bronze's uncanny resemblance to mom Britanny

Patrick Mahomes revealed a surprising detail about his son Bronze during a hot mic moment at the Chiefs game.

On Monday, November 9, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video on TikTok in which the 31-year-old footballer can be seen having a discussion with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines about his three-year-old son Bronze’s newfound interest in rap music.

Mahomes can be heard saying on the hot mic, “Hey, you think Bronze is vibing right now? Brittany [Mahomes] be listening to music, that boy say, ‘Hey, can I get that Walk Thru Rich Homie Quan?’”

He went on to tell Bieniemy that he’s been introducing Bronze to rap music, as he is only aware of country music because it plays in his mother, Brittany Mahomes’ car.

“He started riding with me, I started playing like clean rap music. Brittany texted me the other day they’re listening to country, and [Bronze] is like, ‘Mom, can we listen to Walk Thru by Rich Homie Quan?’” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recalled,

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Britanny Mahomes, who tied the knot in 2022, share three children: daughters Sterling Skye, 5, and Golden Raye, 21 months, and Bronze, whose fourth birthday will be on November 28, 2026.