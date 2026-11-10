‘Clueless’ star makes surprising revelation about his younger years

Breckin Meyer shared why he stayed away from drugs and alcohol.

In a recent episode of the One Question with T.K. Coleman podcast, the actor recalled how his mother not only supported him during his early career but also protected him from Hollywood pressures.

“There was no pressure,” Breckin shared, “If it’s stops being fun, I’ll stop doing it.”

Speaking about the strict warning his mother gave him when he turned 14, which still has an impact on him, the former childhood star recalled, “And there was a big hubbub in the family, obviously, and he got grounded and all this stuff and kicked out of school for a year, had to go somewhere else. It was a big thing.”

He continued, “Just so you know, if you ever get caught drinking or doing drugs, I will not take you to any more auditions. That’s the end of your acting, until you can do it yourself at 17 or 18. That’s the end.”

“It’s 2026. I’ve never had alcohol. To this day. I’ve never had a drink of alcohol. And I didn’t smoke weed until I was 40,” Breckin further revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Breckin Meyer starred in the 1995 film Clueless when he was in his early 20s; however, he has worked in several movies as a child star, including The Wonder Years, Camp Cocomonga, and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare.