Emily Hanson-Miller, aka 'ThriftyFatty' passes away

Emily Hanson-Miller died at the age of 37 on Thursday, November 5.

The news of her death was confirmed by People Magazine on November 10; however, on Monday, the content creator’s friend took to Instagram to pay tribute to their late friend.

“My dear friend Emily has left this planet way, way too soon,” creator Jordan Nicole wrote. “We laughed so hard together, frequently both silently shaking with giggles while wiping tears from our eyes. She was an amazing storyteller and hype woman and I could be in her presence for hours, happy as a clam.”

While Madelyne Riley wrote on her Insta, “Your love and compassion were bottomless. You were sincerely, authentically, unapologetically yourself,” adding, “You inspired so many (I was at the top of that list) every day. You were love personified. This all sounds so cliché, but your laugh really was infectious and you really, REALLY lit up every room. What an honor it is to have known you. Rest in peace, sweet friend.”

“Blogging gave me a lot of amazing friends and you were one of those gems that will forever live in my heart,” a creator, Claudia, penned, “I’m choosing to celebrate your life with a kitchen dance to a song that feels like you wrote it. Love you always.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the social media star Emily Hanson-Miller was known as ThriftyFatty; she used to share her personal life from Columbus, Ohio.