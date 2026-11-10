Fans express sympathy as Meghan appears emotional and skips speech at major event

Hundreds of fans expressed sympathy with Meghan Markle after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex ⁠cancelled her address at European Parliament gathering as she made her first public appearance since her ‌father was charged with possessing child sexual abuse photos.

Some fans wrote Meghan looked sad as she appeared with husband, Prince Harry.

“She looks sad but her beauty still shines through. We love you, Meghan,” said a user sharing her picture.

Many others posted her photos on X and other social media platforms, expressing sympathy with the wife of Prince Harry.

The couple appeared at an event to discuss child online safety in Brussels, where Harry delivered a speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation commemorating children who died as a result of suffering harm on social media.

They were met by waiting delegates and a large press pack, with journalists shouting to ask Meghan how she was feeling. Both dressed in black, they made no comment.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Meghan, who said in a statement last month that she was "deeply distressed" at the allegations about her father, did not feel strong enough to speak at the event.

US authorities charged Thomas Markle with possession of child sexual abuse photos last week, including photographs of himself with naked underage girls, found in rented storage units in California.