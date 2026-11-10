Microsoft overtakes Nvidia in market value for first time since June 2025

On Tuesday, Microsoft overtook Nvidia as the world’s second-most valuable company as the chip giant plunged amid AI outlook jitters and a probe into whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

While shares of Microsoft were down 0.4% at $543.25, and Nvidia tumbled more than 6%, landing around $167.11. The selling was driven by an unpredictable future over the outlook for artificial intelligence with an investigation into whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency.

As capital rotated out of the broader semiconductor space, Nvidia which had long held a prominent stop in market value seems to have sustained milder losses.

Earlier, Apple’s market cap reached $5.130 trillion surpassing Nvidia, after Nvidia shares dipped amid broader tech pressures from AI spending fears, putting it on the verge of dethroning the AI chip darling as the world’s most valuable company; moreover the recent shift coincided with the launch of Apple’s first foldable iPhone Duo while the equity demonstrated fortitude, reaching unprecedented peaks despite an elevated multiple of roughly 34.