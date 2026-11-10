David Faustino breaks silence on Christina Applegate’s health

David Faustino said some sweet words for Christina Applegate.

Following the Emmy-winning actress’ revelation about being misdiagnosed with MS, her co-star, David, gave an update on her health and how he is supporting her throughout the process while speaking with People Magazine: “She’s struggling to find out what’s going on and I’m just giving her the best and the most love I can through this process.”

He further said that she is a “strong soul,” and “She’s very dry. Her humor, she keeps it going with humor. Even in the worst of circumstances, she can still come up with a witty one-liner to zap you. And I attribute it to her humor.”

Notably, she previously said on the MeSsy podcast, “I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse. So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me,” she told co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler.

“I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office,” she said. “I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS.’ Nothing magical happened,” Christina said in the podcast.

It is pertinent to mention here that she was first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but now she revealed that her doctor told her she never had MS.

For those unaware, Christina Applegate and David Faustino have starred together in Married with Children, It’s a Beautiful Life, Married with Children Reunion, and a few more.