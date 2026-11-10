John Thune seeks re-election as Senate Republican leader after crushing midterm defeat

US Senator John Thune is seeking another term as Senate Republican leader despite growing frustration within his party following major losses in the midterm elections.

According to the Associated Press, Thune is expected to win re-election as he remains popular among Republican senators and faces no challenger.

However, some lawmakers have questioned whether the party should retain its current leadership after losing at least seven Senate seats.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson called for a delay in the Republican leadership elections, arguing that the party needed time to reassess its direction.

“We need to have some real soul-searching. We can’t just continue on business as usual — that kind of defeat demands change,” Johnson said.

Republicans are also awaiting results from Senate races in Alaska and Mississippi, where further losses could weaken their position.

Despite concerns, Republican leaders have refused to postpone the closed-door leadership vote, which will be conducted by secret ballot.

Thune said senators would discuss the election results and the party's future before reaching a decision.

“We'll have a very fulsome, robust conversation about where we go from here and then we’ll see what the consensus of the conference is. Ultimately that’s a decision made by Republican senators,” Thune said.