Kensington Palace shares Prince William's video after Windsor Castle ceremony

Kensington Palace has released a video of the investiture ceremony held at Windsor Caste on Tuesday.

The video was posted with the caption, "A special day at Windsor Castle, recognising individuals whose service, leadership and commitment have left a lasting mark on their communities and industries."

Earlier, a separate post was shared on Instagram featuring all those who were honored.

" Congratulations to Sarina Wiegman on being awarded an Honorary Damehood. Thank you for everything you’ve done for women’s football, and the back-to-back Euros with the Lionesses! Well done to everyone receiving honours today!"

Last month, the Football Association announced that England coach Sarina Wiegman has extended her contract until the end of the 2029 Women's European Championship.

Wiegman, who took charge in September 2021, led the team to their first major trophy at the 2022 Euros, which they retained three years later.

Under the Dutchwoman, England also reached the Women's ⁠World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, where they finished runners-up to Spain.

"I am so happy to be able to carry on with this squad and cannot think of a better job in football," Wiegman said in a statement.

England are yet to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup ‌and ⁠face Ukraine in a two-legged playoff in November and December, with a place at the tournament in Brazil at stake.