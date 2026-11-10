Inside Duchess Sophie’s Bangladesh outing

Duchess Sophie visited communities in Bangladesh

On Tuesday, November 10, the Royal Family’s official Instagram handle shared glimpses from the Duchess of Edinburgh’s ongoing Bangladesh trip, which started on November 9 and is set to conclude on 11.

The trip focuses on meeting “communities and organisations,” which shows the close relationship between the two countries.

In the posted pictures, Duchess Sophie was pictured interacting with young students at a learning centre, while in one she could be seen trying her hand at hockey.

Giving the details of the outing, the caption of the post read, “Her Royal Highness is meeting communities and organisations which demonstrate the strength and breadth of the UK-Bangladesh partnership, and seeing the support being provided to the Rohingya community in Bangladesh.”

“The Duchess visited the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Trainint (BIPSOT) to see the country’s vital role in UN peacekeeping and highlight the importance of women’s participation in peace and security,” the caption continued.

Noting, “At Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), HRH met young athletes, including female hockey players, celebrating the role of sport in creating opportunities for women and girls.”

“At Cox’s Bazar, The Duchess saw the work of organisations supporting Rohingya refugees and the efforts of the humanitarian response. HRH heard about vital protection and support services for women, girls, and families affected by displacement,” it concluded.