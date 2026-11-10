US inflation remains high as Federal Reserve weighs interest rate hike
Figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation easing from September's monthly rate of 0.6 percent
US inflation rose 0.4 percent in October, slightly above economists' expectations, as falling petrol prices helped slow the pace of consumer price increases.
According to The Guardian, figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation easing from September's monthly rate of 0.6 percent.
The agency did not release an annual inflation figure because data was not collected during the October 2025 government shutdown.
However, Oxford Economics estimated that annual inflation would have reached 3.9 percent, its highest level since May.
Energy costs, driven largely by the US war with Iran, continued to put pressure on households.
Energy prices increased 0.7 percent in October, compared with a 5.2 percent rise in September.
Meanwhile, average petrol prices fell from $4.41 to $4.22 a gallon during October, according to AAA. Prices subsequently dropped below $4 for the first time since July.
The Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates in September, is expected to consider another increase in December to control inflation.
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