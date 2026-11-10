Joe Biden breaks silence on stage 4 cancer and allegations he hid illness

Former US President Joe Biden has rejected allegations that he concealed his prostate cancer while in office, calling the claims “absurd” in his forthcoming memoir.

According to NBC News, Biden addressed the controversy in excerpts from his book, Promise Me, America, scheduled for release on November 17.

"For anyone to think I would try to ignore or hide a cancer ravaging my body is absurd," Biden wrote.

The former president, who announced his diagnosis in May 2025, revealed that the cancer had already spread to his bones.

Biden explained that routine prostate cancer screening generally stops after age 70, adding that he was treated like other older Americans despite serving as president.

"Yes, I was. And as I sit here today, do I wish I had been tested sooner? Yes, I do. Do I wish the cancer had been caught before it spread to my bones? Yes, I do," he wrote.

The 83-year-old also described the emotional impact of receiving his diagnosis, saying "it hit me hard."

Biden recently acknowledged that his ongoing cancer treatment would limit promotional appearances for his memoir.

However, he said he was "feeling good" at the time of writing.

The book offers a personal account of his health struggles following his departure from the White House.