Prince William celebrates Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman with heartfelt tribute
Prince William honours Britain's well-known names at Windsor Castle
Prince William brought together stars for a special occasion.
On Tuesday, November 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram handle offered insights into the latest royal engagement as Prince William presented prestigious British honours at Widsor.
William awarded an Honorary Damehood to Sarina Wiegman and OBE to a few renowned names from sports as well as entertainment.
The caption of the post read, “Congratulations to Sarina Wiegman on being awarded an Honorary Damehood. Thank you for everything you’ve done for women’s football, and the back-to-back Euros with the Lionesses! Well done to everyone receiving honours today!”
Notable names honoured at the ceremony were the legendary DJ Carl Cox, the former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe, and the Welsh singer Cerys Matthews earned Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), while the youth volunteering champion Rhian Moore got (MBE), which is Member of the Order of the British Empire.
The royal fans showed their love and support in the comment section; one wrote, ”Congratulations to everyone you honored today.”
“Huge congratulation @rhian.moore so well deserved. Thank you for bringing me along to celebrate with you and Nick. Memories for a life time,” another noted.
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