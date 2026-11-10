Spain police officer killed after suspicious backpack explodes in Oviedo
The explosion occurred in the Villafria neighbourhood as police investigated a violent dispute between two local families
A Spanish police officer and his dog were killed on Tuesday after a suspicious backpack exploded in Oviedo, leaving another officer seriously injured.
According to Deutsche Welle (DW), the explosion occurred in the Villafria neighbourhood as police investigated a violent dispute between two local families.
Earlier that morning, a 17-year-old girl had been shot by a man during the confrontation. She is expected to recover.
Two officers, including a bomb disposal specialist from Spain's elite TEDAX unit and a police dog handler, approached a suspicious backpack when it detonated.
The dog handler and his dog died in the explosion, while the bomb disposal officer was taken to hospital for surgery to save his leg.
Police sealed off the area around Rafael Urrusti Street as investigators searched for the suspect.
Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that a 64-year-old Spanish man remained at large, while his wife had been detained in connection with the investigation.
Police union JUPOL expressed its "deep sorrow and dismay" following the officer's death.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also offered condolences to the victim's family and colleagues, saying he was "deeply shocked."
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