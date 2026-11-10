Kris Jenner becomes Khloe Kardashian's matchmaker

Kris Jenner plans shocking matchmaking for Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be “threatening” Khloe Kardashian over her possible new romance.

The youngest Kardashian's daughter got married to Lamar Odom in 2009, but the marriage ended in divorce after seven years. Afterwards, she began dating Tristan Thompson in 2016 and shares two children with him. However, they never got married, and the good American founder is currently single.

Now, according to Radar Online, her mother, Kris Jenner, wants Khloé to date Scott Disick to bring more drama to the family’s reality show The Kardashians.

A source has told the outlet, "Kris is pushing for Khloé and Scott to get together," adding, "Sure, it would be unconventional, but she hates seeing Khloé so lonely, and Kris knows Scott is lonely, too."

It is pertinent to mention here that Scott is the former boyfriend of Khloé’s older sister, Kourtney, with whom she shares three children. Notably, she is said to be “stunned” by her mother’s plans.

"Kourtney is totally stunned that this is even a real discussion. She hates how Scott has sunk his claws into Khloé. In her view, he's part of the reason she hasn't moved on after Tristan Thompson,” a source said.

"Now, Kourtney is threatening to cut Khloé off if this thing with Scott goes any further," it added.