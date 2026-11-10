FDA warns of potential vision loss risk linked to popular GLP-1 drugs
GLP-1 drugs popular for weight loss get an FDA warning for a rare ocular adverse event
The agency said on Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration is requiring safety warnings across all GLP-1 drugs after identifying a correlation with an increased risk of a rare eye condition.
The condition which can cause sudden visions and is known as nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) is uncommon and a causative connection remains unverified.
NAION is a condition that causes sudden decreased vision including permanent vision loss.
According to Ozempic and Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk, “ It continues to believe the data do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship, and we remain confident in the benefit-risk profile of our GLP-1 medicines.”
While GLP-1 drugs have been shown to lead to benefits beyond weight loss and controlling sugar levels, many also carry the FDA’s strongest safety warning regarding thyroid cancer risk factors.
Furthermore, studies have shown that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic and the active ingredient on Mounjaro cause thyroid C-cell tumors in rodents, though it remains unestablished whether these medications trigger these malignancies including an uncommon type of thyroid carcinoma in humans.
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