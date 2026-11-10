Joe Manganiello faces fury over Sofia Vergara memoir claims

Joe Manganiello’s latest move got Sofia Vergara’s admirers fuming.

According to Radar Online, Joe’s claims about marital struggles with the modern family star in his memoir Bloodlines are sparking fresh backlash.

Previously, Joe mentioned in his book that his marriage to Sofia had “become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever,” and the actress turned down his request for a hug when he was seriously ill, as per People Magazine.

Now, an industry insider told the outlet, "A gentleman doesn't publicly humiliate his ex-wife." Adding, "Sofia is beloved in this town. Joe made an enormous mistake."

The insider went on to say, "They're divorced. They've moved on. Why drag Sofia through it again just to sell a book?"

"Silence is working in her favor. Joe might sell books, but Sofia is winning the sympathy," it added further.

However, the Hollywood actor shared in his memoir, “I tell the truth in the book, even when it’s super painful.”

“It is [also] nuanced, and it’s not something that fits into a sound bite. This book was written because I want people to know who I am, and I had to hide who I was for a very long time,” he further wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara got divorced after more than seven years of marriage in 2024.

For those unaware, the former True Blood star’s memoir was released on October 13, 2026.