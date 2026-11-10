Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte file new lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens
An official from Macron's office confirmed the presidential couple filed a lawsuit
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a second set of defamation complaints against Candace Owens two weeks after a US court narrowed a first one, the US right-wing podcaster said late on Monday in a post on X.
The Macrons had sued Owens and two businesses associated with her in July 2025 in a Delaware court over what they called her lie-filled "campaign of global humiliation," including the false claim that France's first lady was born a male
In this new lawsuit, the Macrons sued over Owens's use of a Brigitte doll they called "grotesque" and said was used by the podcaster as a "prop to ridicule her appearance", according to excerpts of a court filing released by Owens
Last month, a Delaware judge ruled that he did not have jurisdiction over Owens, who lives in Tennessee, and that the Macrons could sue Owens's companies but not her as an individual
An official from Macron's office confirmed the presidential couple filed a lawsuit, but referred to their personal lawyer in the US, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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