Prince William's TV appearance faces new objections

Anti-monarchy group Republic alleged that the BBC had breached its own broadcasting rules after Prince William appeared on Graham Norton’s show in October to speak about the “Earthshot Prize” charity which he set up in 2019.

The campaign group, which campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy, said in a statement, “The BBC’s own guidelines say the corporation must not endorse or support individual charities except for its own official corporate charities, such as Children in Need.”

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that the BBC revealed over 200 complaints about it being “inappropriate” to have invited William onto Norton’s show.

Prince William talked about his love of Christopher Nolan films and how he once wanted to be a DJ as he appeared on the show to promote his annual award for climate change innovation.

The heir ‌to the throne, 44, has in recent years regularly appeared in less formal settings in a bid to connect with younger audiences, including Radio One, one of UK's biggest stations for under 30s, and sports podcasts.

William surprised celebrity guests including actors Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham when he joined them on the sofa for an episode of the BBC's ⁠Graham Norton Show.

Asked about how he relaxes, he said he and his family together enjoy reality show The Celebrity Traitors, while he personally turns to music and films.

"I'm a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does. His films are fantastic – The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that," William said.

"He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining."