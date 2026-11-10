Russell Brand issued stark warning as prison sentence begins: ‘hero-worshipped’

Russell Brand, who has now been sentenced for rape and assault, woke up this morning the day after he was jailed for 10 years and six months and will be contemplating what the next few years will look like.

The abuser will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

During his sentencing, Mr. Justice Joel Bennathan said the former Hollywood star displayed a “casual, arrogant disregard for any woman’s right to say no.”

He is expected to serve his sentence, at least in the short term, at HMP Wandsworth. One former prisoner, Rich Jones, believes Brand will be “hero-worshipped” by some inmates.

The former British Army veteran spent time at HMP Oakwood, HMP Bristol and Lowdham Grange during his seven-year sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

He described the 51-year-old as one of the biggest celebrities in recent years to get banged up, and, given his fame, Rich told the Daily Star, “If he’s got a few quid he could be open to blackmail, bullying, intimidation, extortion.”

However, he added, “He will be an interesting character on the wing. A lot of sex offenders are fairly controlling and arrogant as well. He does maybe fit that bill slightly. So, I think a lot of people will suck up to him just because he is famous.”

“I guess you could call it hero-worship, but a case like, ‘F***ing hell, it’s Russell Brand, he’s been on TV, this guy is different, let’s check him out, see what he’s really like.’ So you will get that,” Rich further mentioned.

He also told the outlet, “I don’t think it will be so much because of his offence, just that he’s a very famous individual, that’s been quite big on the TV over the past 20 years, so there will definitely be a degree of hero-worship there.”

Rich explained that the type of inmates who will try to befriend him will be those who related to him when he was big on TV but he added that “many people” will not be bothered in the slightest.

However, speaking about the two mistakes Brand must avoid, Rich, now an author of The Lost Soldier Series, said, “I give him a few months, he will settle into life and he will just be another person on the wing. Nobody special, but if he tries to be outspoken, or articulate in there, he may just get chinned.”

It is pertinent to mention that Russell Brand was supported at the sentencing at Southwark Crown Court yesterday by his wife, Laura Brand, and his father, Ron Brand, who told reporters after the hearing that his son was the real “victim.”