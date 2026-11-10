Steven Gerrard makes bold claim about Lamine Yamal compared to Messi and Ronaldo
Gerrard says Yamal is more advanced than Messi and Ronaldo
Steven Gerrard believes Lamine Yamal is already ahead of where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were at the same age, mirroring the exceptional trajectory of Barcelona's young phenom at that same stage of life.
According to Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, Yamal is already proving himself that his caliber is far that of his peers. Yamal has already played 167 games for Barca at the age of 19 years and 120 days, scoring 62 goals and laying on 57 assists.
Gerrard said on The Overlap Daily, “The biggest challenge for him - and those around him at Barcelona - is how they keep him hungry.”
Lamine Yamal is progressing beyond where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were at the same age as the Barcelona superstar, said Gerrard.
“In terms of talent and potential, he's doing things on a football pitch that I've never seen a 19-year-old do.”
“He's more advanced than Ronaldo was at 19. I played against Messi as a youngster, and he's probably more advanced than he was too.”
The ultimate question for Gerrard is whether Yamal can match the sustained excellence that Messi and Ronaldo maintained over their careers.
The big question for Gerrard is whether it remains to be seen if Yamal can match the perennial excellence established by Messi and Ronaldo.
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