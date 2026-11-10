Reba McEntire turns into Kelly Clarkson's biggest supporter after recent clash

Reba McEntire has reportedly made it clear where she stands as Kelly Clarkson finds herself caught up in a growing dispute.

An insider told Radar Online that McEntire, who was previously married to Clarkson’s former husband, Brandon Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, is willing to help the Stronger crooner move past the backlash she faced in October of this year.

For those unaware, the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter experienced a public shopping dispute after visiting Art of Play, a speciality and novelty shop in Brooklyn, New York.

Revealing the whole experience on X, she asked the shopkeeper about “Molly,” a singing yellow wooden bird automaton, but that person looked down upon her and made her feel as if she could not afford the items and offered a cheaper, comparable alternative.

Clarkson compared the service to the iconic scene in the movie Pretty Woman where Julia Roberts' character Vivian Ward goes to a luxury boutique and ends up getting disrespected.

A source said, "It is so out of character for Kelly to go online and blast someone like this. She even said that in one of her messages, so of course people are concerned.”

"The fact that she snapped over this incident shows just how on edge she really is. It's ringing alarm bells for a lot of people in her life, but especially Reba, who still loves her like a daughter and is very protective."

"Everyone knows Kelly has been through the wringer but nothing is more difficult for her than seeing her kids going through the pain of losing their dad," the insider stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly Clarkson was married to Blackstock from 2013 to 2022. Blackstock, who shares two kids with Clarkson, succumbed to melanoma skin cancer at the age of 48 on August 7, 2025.