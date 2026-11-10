Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to Duchess decision

Prince Harry said more parents were suffering, and the companies at the heart of it refused to make any changes"

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the Duchess decision as she stepped back from child safety speech following father Thomas Markle scandal.

Meghan reportedly withdrew from the programme after her father was charged in the US.

A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that Meghan is "just not strong enough emotionally to be doing any public speaking" following her father's arrest.

However, Meghan appeared in public for the first time Tuesday since her estranged father was charged for alleged possession of child abuse images -- keeping a low profile as she visited Brussels with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by a cluster of photographers on arrival at the EU parliament for an event about the dangers children face online.

Reacting to Meghan Markle’s decision, royal expert Angela tweeted, “Prince Harry is taking the responsibility of his father-in-law who he has never seen or talked to. Meghan, however, who is, his daughter of Markle, believed to be a paedophile, will not speak because she "is not strong enough emotionally".”

The royal expert further said, “Never before as likes to be the one.”

Meanwhile, taking part in a panel discussion with senior EU official Dubravka Suica and Lopez-Isturiz about the need to protect children online, Harry repeated the couple's commitment to the cause since 2020, to big applause.

"It became very clear that this problem wasn't going away, that more children were taking their lives or being harmed forever, more parents were suffering, and the companies at the heart of it refused to make any changes," he said.

Harry slammed "a handful of very powerful people who would like to see the world as a social media world: lawless".