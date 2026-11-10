Elon Musk announces Grok 4.8 featuring a full C++ stack rewrite: what to know

Elon Musk has announced Grok 4.8 stating that the AI model has been completely re-engineered in C++ in its newest version. Pre-training for Grok 4.8 was completed after cleaning supervised fine-tuning data and now experiencing a positive feedback loop.

A soft rollout will hit Grok Bot users later this week, promising no similarity to version 4.7 and a stronger architecture for future growth. Users have already spotted advances like reduced resource consumption after resets, alongside recent upgrades such as individual bot tracking, an educational hub featuring AI programs and upcoming iMessage compatibility.

The 55-year-old posted on social platform X, “We have dumped JAX/SGLang and rewritten the entire RL and inference stack from scratch in C/C++, which took some extra time.”

“Training (aka pre-training) is done. A lot of cleanup was needed on the SFT data to get that mostly right. Now, 4.8 is in RL and the evals are starting to climb. We will do a soft rollout to Bot users later this week and see how it goes.”

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “I don’t think people understand what it means to create something in the complexity of grok with your own C headers without using other libraries. This is insane work.”

Second added, “At least it was nice how Grok precisely calculated the Doppler effect on my satellite radio frequencies in a 500-km orbit. He must have had good training.”