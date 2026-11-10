Anthropic eyes $64.4 IPO billion in latest draft prospectus

According to the latest draft prospectus seen on Tuesday, Anthropic’s IPO is set to raise as much as $64.4 billion as the AI company is poised to roll out its marketing of the deal.

Primarily, the US company and some of its investors plan to sell shares within an estimated price range of between $70 and $78 per share, and deal details are just around the corner. At present Anthropic could not be reached for comment.

The Anthropic IPO comes at a time when other companies in the AI infrastructure and data sectors have delayed their planned listings, grappling with surging rates and a brutal dual-market selloff in shares and bonds of AI operators such as CoreWeave Inc and systematic questions about the structural endurance of AI capital expenditure.

However, together with investments from cornerstones which also include Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and TSMC, the Anthropic share offering will generate a total of up to $90.4 million. It is crucial to note that the company's accelerated growth has been underpinned by Google and Amazon who simultaneously serve as strategic partners, critical infrastructure providers and direct market competitors.