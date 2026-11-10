Billy Idol vows to keep 'rocking 'til we drop' as he teases new music

Billy Idol just revealed that he will be focusing on a genre shift for upcoming music but will also stay true to his original style that made him a rock icon in the first place.

The 70-year-old star is already working on the follow-up to 2025's Dream Into It, which featured collaborations with Avril Lavigne, Alison Mosshart and Joan Jett, and says the new material is introducing some fresh elements without abandoning his roots, "a little bit more electronica" as he put it.

He told Billboard magazine, "It's got a little bit more electronica in there, but it's still super '80s, still super Billy Idol. It's still super rock n' roll. We're just adding colours that we haven't used for a while."

Despite now being in his sixth decade as a recording artist and preparing his 10th studio album, Idol has no intention of retiring.

"We're going to do it while we can. Never sure how long things can go so we're doing it while we can. Rocking 'til we drop,” he told the outlet.

The White Wedding hitmaker believes years of experience have only strengthened his connection to his music and performances. "The thing about doing it for a long time is that you have sort of got hold of what you're doing. You're more in touch than ever with your artistry.”

"The energy, the intent, is the same as when I was 20. I'm not pulling my punches on stage or anything. I mean a little bit in terms of I can't jump down. Some things I can't do. (Laughs.) But apart from that, there's no lack of bringing it in terms of attitude and everything. That's very similar to what you were like when you're starting out,” he further explained.

The rocker will receive another major career honour on Saturday, November 14, when he is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside longtime guitarist Steve Stevens.

Reflecting on the achievement, Idol admitted it still feels surreal, saying, "It's incredibly wild. I fell in love with rock'n'roll when I was 7 years old, so I started to dream about being in a group and writing songs and making music from then on."

Idol also suggested this year's induction class, which includes several British acts, may have helped his chances of finally receiving the honour.

"Maybe it's because there's a number of other English people going in this year: Phil Collins, New Order, Joy Division, Oasis. I know sometimes it does take a couple of years."

Billy Idol also particularly expressed his delight that Stevens will be joining him in the Hall of Fame, "That's the icing on the cake, really, because he's so great. He's always been there for me. It just made it for me when they said we'd go in together."