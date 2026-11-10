Kate Middleton’s sister becomes nightmare neighbour

Kate Middleton has became a thorn in her sisters side, and rumour has it, its all because of the way she’s choosing to party it up in her new neighbourhood, full of exasperated neighbours.

A well placed source even went into detail about the issues she’s causing, and explained, “from blocking footpaths with gates to loud parties, Pippa’s arrival in West Berkshire hasn’t been the best for the locals.”

According to Woman’s Day they also spoke of how bad of an impact its having on Kate because, “it’s not been easy for Kate, who wants the world for her sister, but even she has the decency to be appalled at how Pippa and James have behaved.”

Before concluding they also said, “Kate had hoped they learnt the hard way to not upset the locals and never act too big for your boots. This car park drama has been blown out of proportions, but the fact is Pippa and James are universally unpopular among their neighbours ever since they took on the local ramblers club. And they have done little to make things right.”

The reports also paint the picture of a ‘controversial’ move which started just a year ago during her partner James’ “racy” 50th birthday party, featuring a World War II-era fighter plane display. The worst part, according to reports from that time was that the music continued to blast until 1.30am.