'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler makes relationship with new man official: 'You are everything'

Rachel Zegler has seemingly made her relationship with Bradley Jaden official.

According to Page Six, the Snow White star is reportedly dating the Broadway star as she was seen getting close to him at the afterparty for Jaden’s new show, Wanted, on Sunday night.

A source told the outlet, Zegler "was all over him."

“She was grabbing onto his arm. She was following him around the party, clinging on to him for dear life," the tattler described.

The source also claimed that Zegler introduced Jaden as her boyfriend to people at the event.

“Rachel was calling and introducing him as her boyfriend,” the insider said.

Later that night, Zegler also posted insight from the evening on her Instagram Stories.

One picture showed Jaden taking a bow, with the caption “You are everything” and several heart emojis.

She also urged her fans to watch Jaden's new show, writing, “go see and you will be reincarnated as a lotus flower.”

Meanwhile, Zegler also accompanied Jaden for the show’s opening night at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

It is pertinent to mention that Zegler and Jaden were first spotted holding hands in New York’s West Village back in September.