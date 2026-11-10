Keira Knightley explains why ‘Love Actually’ time ‘means nothing’ to her

Keira Knightley has made a shocking admission regarding her quotes and character in the comedy film, Love Actually.

The Black Doves star, who is now 41 years old has revealed that even if fans quote her character from the 2003 motion picture it “means nothing” to her.

She even admitted that she hasn't watched the 2003 rom-com classic, in which she plays Juliet, since its premiere when she was 18, telling Heart, "I have not watched Love Actually since the premiere, which was when I was 18.”

"So, I think I'm the person that knows it the least of anybody. I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they're quoting Love Actually, but I don't really know what it is. It means nothing to me,” she added.

Keira further mentioned, "It was a week when I was 17, so I don't remember it really. I mean, I quite like that it has this life, this, such a big life out there."

The Pride and Prejudice actress however, has said one aspect of the film that sticks in her memory is how "stalker-ish" the storyline feels, with Juliet's husband's best friend obsessively filming her wedding before declaring his love via cue cards outside her front door.

She told the Los Angeles Times in 2024, "The slightly stalker-ish aspect of it - I do remember that.”

"My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, 'No, you're looking at [Lincoln] like he's creepy,' and I'm like, 'But it is quite creepy.' And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy,” she hilariously revealed.

Keira said it was creepy being 17 and having a man basically stalk her in the film, explaining, "I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realised I was 17."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has also made a previous admission that she can't bring herself to watch herself on screen.

Speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast in 2025, Keira Knightley shockingly confessed, "I have (only seen Love Actually once), yeah, if you're in it. I mean, it would be weird if – I was watching my own, yeah. I've seen it once."