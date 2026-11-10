‘Backfired massively!’ Meghan Markle’s deliberately timed effort fails

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening of "Lost Screen Memorial" at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, November 10, 2026.

Meghan Markle has once more been wedged between a rock and a hard place and it all comes via royal experts who just offered their own takes on what might have been going on in her mind, before those decisions were made.

The claims in question have come via Mail on Sunday's editor at large Charlotte Griffiths, and are part of the News24 YouTube channel video featuring host Samara Gill.

In it, Ms Griffiths was asked about the timing of Junior MasterChef, among other things, and she said, “it's so interesting you brought up MasterChef because that was almost deliberately timed.”

She even said, “I think it was a couple of days or 24 hours after the first reports came out about her father and I think that was her trying to do a PR move to almost to say, ‘look, I'm safe with children’. I mean, I know that sounds obvious, but I feel like if I was trying to get in her head, that was her strategy. Like, ‘I can do kids. I'm not my father. Look, I'm a mom. I can do Junior Master Chef’.”

“But it backfired massively because people felt like she was almost using Junior Master Chef to distract away from these terrible allegations.”

Near the end she also said, “I think what the difference is with this, EU event in Brussels is that it's a formal, you know, European Union event and really, it's too much. I think if it was one of her own causes or one of her a minor charity or TV thing she was trying to plug or As Ever, you know, fine, I suppose. But I think the fact that it's in front of all these very serious government, people, I just don't think she had the brass neck to show up and it's not that she's guilty of these crimes, of course, but you know, there's been a lot of questions about the letter and the timing of the letter.”

Her actual concluding words were as follows, “I think even there has been a lot of grey area around exactly what she knew and when and I just think in front of those serious people, she couldn't face them.”