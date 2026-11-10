Giant 46-foot statue of Pope Leo XIV unveiled in Peru ahead of historic visit

The port city of Callao, Peru, has installed a towering 14-meter (46-foot) statue of Pope Leo XIV in a seafront park overlooking the Pacific Ocean, establishing what is billed as the world's largest monument dedicated to the pontiff.

Constructed from a combination of steel, fiberglass, and resin, the massive structure was transported across the capital in sections before being hoisted into place by cranes.

Sculptors Rafael Gutiérrez and Deyvi Wong led the rapid assembly, paying close attention to facial details to ensure the monument radiates serenity and a message of peace for the coastal district.

Crews used a crane to hoist the massive torso and head into place, establishing what is anticipated to be the world's largest monument dedicated to the pontiff.

The monument honors Pope Leo XIV’s extensive history with Peru, where he spent many years serving as an Augustinian missionary and as the Bishop of Chiclayo.

A "Homecoming" Visit:

The unveiling serves as a grand welcoming gesture ahead of the pope's high-profile historic apostolic journey to South America, which includes stops across Peru (such as Lima, Chiclayo, Pucallpa, and Cusco).

For many Peruvians, his visit feels deeply personal—marking a celebrated return rather than a standard state visit.

Because Pope Leo XIV spent nearly two decades living in Peru as a missionary priest and bishop before moving to the Vatican, his arrival carries the deep emotional resonance of an affectionate homecoming rather than a standard diplomatic state visit.

Local authorities and community leaders hope the landmark will inspire unity, boost religious tourism, and cast a renewed sense of hope across the region.