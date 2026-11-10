Meghan Markle gets called out: ‘She was strong enough to sit down with Oprah’
Meghan Markle has just entered the worst hot waters yet and not even her silence over the Thomas Markle arrest is being taken at face value
After opting for silence since her fathers’ arrest, and even going as far as to announce the cancelation of her speech in Brussels, in front of the European Union, issues have found Meghan’s front door again, and this time they come in the form of a clapback by sources who just pulled out her series of comments, claims and allegations against the British Royal Family which have only grown since Megxit.
In particular, celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter also had a lot to say. While talking to a source he turned to the Naughty But Nice Substack and cited their claims.
“This has absolutely nothing to do with Meghan not being strong enough,” the insider started off by saying.
“She was strong enough to sit down with Oprah, take on the Royal Family and publicly challenge Piers Morgan.” The truth, in her eyes, is that this “is about what happened the last time she spoke about her father. That statement opened a can of worms, and now the 2019 letter is back under the microscope,”
Before concluding the insider also said, “every time she speaks, there are more questions. Right now, silence may be the safest strategy.”
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