Will Russell Brand land in more trouble after ex Jemima Goldsmith's 'abuse' allegations?

Will Russel Brand land in hot water after ex Jemima Goldsmith's 'abuse' allegations?

Following Brand Russell's 10 years and six months sentence in jail for rape and sexual assaults, the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Jemima Goldsmith, broke her silence over their past "abusive" relationship.

Jemima, who dated Russel for around a year in 2014, took to her social media and praised the "courageous" victims while also spilling on her own experiences.

The TV producer wrote on X, "Firstly, and most importantly, I am and have always been strongly and unequivocally on the side of all of Brand’s victims."

She continued, "I am in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand’s trial, told their stories, testified and ensured justice was done. I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse.”

On why she did not take a stand back then, the mother-of-two explained, “I chose not to press charges at the time and not to go public with this, as I was worried about the impact of the press attention on my then teenage children."

Jemima also revealed she never contacted Brand after their break up.

“I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014. Whilst my pain in relation to this pales in comparison to what the women have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact.”

The screenwriter admitted she finally sighed a relief after Brand "faced justice".

Jemima added, “I have spent much of my professional career trying to support unfairly demonised and silenced women, such as Monica Lewinsky and defending free speech.

“I am glad and relieved that Russell Brand has finally faced justice," she conlcuded

As Brand’s legal team is expected to pursue a reduction in his 10-and-a-half years sentence, Jemima's recent abuse claims might cause hindrance.

Last week, Russel was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of assault. His sentencing hearing took place on Monday.