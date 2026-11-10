Kate Middleton 'very disappointed' with Prince Harry

Prince William and Harry are two ‘extraordinarily strong and stubborn men’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is ‘very disappointed’ with her brother-in-law Prince Harry after his remarks about brother William, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Christopher Andersen says his sources have indicated that Kate Middleton has no desire to get involved in peace process between Harry and William.

Some royal experts had previously hoped that the Princess of Wales would bring the brothers together as the royal family's peacemaker.

"Kate is very disappointed with her brother-in-law," Andersen said. "They were once so close, and I think when this all started, she felt she could bring them back together. But to be honest, Harry's attacks on William and the rest of the royal family have, for the most part, made that impossible. I don't think either side has the appetite to go over what has been said in the past."

Moreover, the royal expert believes William and Harry’s reconciliation is not in the cards.

William and Harry are two ‘extraordinarily strong and stubborn men’ who have, sadly, learned over the past few years that “they can live without each other”, Andersen said.

"If the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, their father's coronation and the cancer battles of both the king and the Princess of Wales didn't bring them together, it's very hard to imagine what would."