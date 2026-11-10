Google to remove third-party apps from older Fitbit watches

Delete one app from an older Fitbit after November 28, and you may never get it back. Google will stop offering third-party apps and clock faces in the Fitbit App Gallery on that date, leaving only titles made by Fitbit and Google.

The change covers the Fitbit Sense and Sense 2, the Versa line from the original through Versa 4 (including Versa Lite), and the recalled Ionic. Sense 2 and Versa 4 already shipped without third-party app support, so owners of older models have the most to lose.

Google made an official statement in their community forum about the change and updated their support page on what it entails for those with pre-existing installations.

There is nothing new on that day itself. Installed third party apps and clock faces will still work but will not receive any more updates, nor will there be any possibility of installing new ones.

The problem arises after that. Uninstalling an app, changing and deleting a clock face, or even a factory reset of your watch will not allow you to re-download it again.

Why Google is closing the Fitbit App Gallery?

No explanation has been provided by Google. Third-party apps and clock faces were removed in the gallery in the EU in 2024 for regulatory reasons, but owners in other regions had access to them. This news makes the same decision apply to all others without an explanation.

Owners of older Fitbits can say that they experienced loss of functionality for some time now. Music apps have been reduced in number, newer watches are restricted, and familiar features are lost because of the switch to Google Health.

Don't delete your downloaded apps yet. Google explains that their apps and clock faces will still be available, and recommends you to update the Google Health app to version 5.12.