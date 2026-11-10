Prince Harry speaks out about young children and safety: ‘I’m here as a father’

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, participates in a panel discussion, “Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future that Works for Children” at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Prince Harry has just taken to the stage in Brussels, in front of the European Parliament, for his largest public outing yet, since Meghan Markle’s father was accused of possessing child porn.

For this engagement, Meghan Markle was also present, although her planned address, for the opening speech was cancelled given the media storm.

However, Prince Harry’s focused on children, as well as online safety and reads as follows, “I’m not here as an expert or a politician. I’m here as a father. My wife, as a mother and together, as a couple who stand alongside parents like Sandra, Megan and Sewell – in New York, Los Angeles, Geneva and now Brussels. Parents who never imagined they would have a reason to be in rooms like this.”

He also said, “all children should be able to go online and discover something wonderful. A friend. An interest that becomes a passion. A place where they feel understood. They deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are.”

As for references about the ongoing issue with his wife’s family, Prince Harry remained moot, however, according to some of his comments, they remained focused on children, and the importance of keeping them safe, both in classrooms, playgrounds, “at any time, no matter where they are”.

The Duke of Sussex even said, “why, when we ask whether it can keep a child safe, does everything suddenly become complicated? I am not asking for a world without technology. That isn’t possible, it isn’t what young people want, and it certainly isn’t what I want for my own children.

His concluding words were as follows, “all children should be able to go online and discover something wonderful. A friend. An interest that becomes a passion. A place where they feel understood. They deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are.”